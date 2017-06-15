Garioch Gymnastics are a glittering success

Garioch Gymnastics Club held their fourth Invitational Garioch Glitterball competition on Saturday, June 3.

A record entry of over 300 gymnasts took part, the largest entry to-date at the Garioch Community Centre.

It involved the club’s Glitter Girls, as well as gymnasts from Banchory, Balmoor, Balweariem Beacon, Aberdeen, Deveron, Dundee, Forres, Inverurie Gymnastix and Tyock.

As well as their medals, the overall winners went home with tiaras and crowned the “queens and princesses of the Glatterball.

A total of 71 medals and seven tiaras were won by the Garioch Glitter Girls, and they particularly dominated the 6/7 beginners group, winning every team and individual medal.

They also claimed all of the individual medals in the 12+ advanced group.

Janine Robertson, club manager and sports officer, said: “We want to say a massive thank you to the visiting clubs for coming along and also our parent committee.

“A huge amount of effort went into the planning and running of the event from our Volunteer Parent Committee and we are extremely grateful to them and their team of volunteers, including some of our gymnasts who were not competing.

“The day was a huge success. Thanks to them and our coaches, who as usual put in that extra bit of effort to ensure the gymnasts can be the best they can be.”

The club will be running summer camps for beginners, novice and performance gymnasts – all of which are open to non-club members.

For more information and for a booking form, contact Elaine Murray on 01467 532922.

The 6/7 Beginners were:

GOLD (Team Sophia) Maisie Moreton, Imogen Bennett, Olivia Allan, Erin Dyas & Olivia Fowlie.

SILVER (Team Rapunzel) Nevaeh Jamieson, Bella Larmour & Abigail Tobing

BRONZE (Team Cinderella) Yasmin Barclay, Alexa Davidson, Livvy Batho, Abbie Sim & Olivia Reid.

Fifth (Team Jasmine) Annaleigha Lawrence, Poppy Larmour, Rachel Askew and Megan Clark.

Masie Morteon – Gold overall, Gold floor, Bronze vault. Abigail Tobing – Silver overall. Olivia Allan – Bronze overall, Bronze floor. Alexa Davidson – Bronze overall.