Garioch Gymnastics Club at Pink Ladies Invitational

The first weekend in October saw 27 of Garioch Gymnastics Club’s Glitter Girls travel to South Durham to compete in the Pink Ladies Invitational.

The always fun competition was made extra special this year as many of the girls got photos, signatures and the chance to meet Olympic team member Amy Tinkler.

Garioch Gymnastics Club Manager Janine Robertson said: “It was very inspiring for our girls to compete in the gym of the Olympic floor bronze medal winner and they all did a glittering job.”

Results as follows: Friday saw the Senior, Espoir and level 2 out of age girls compete.

Level 2 out of age Joanne: SILVER vault, Erin: GOLD vault, SILVER bars, GOLD floor and GOLD overall.

The team of Megan, Joanne, Erin and Leah also got the GOLD overall.

Espoir Brooke was the only glitter girl competing at this level and had a very good day achieving a 4th on bars and 7th overall.

Senior: Izzy Tolometti was the only competitor in this age group on the day so achieved GOLD on every apparatus and GOLD overall.

The Saturday saw level 4 glitter girls compete.

Pre-level 4 girls (8 years): Halle: BRONZE beam, 5 th overall. The team of Halle, Tomi and Casey got the SILVER.

The last but the busiest day seeing our level 6, 5 and 4 girls compete.

Level 6 – 8 years: Kate: GOLD vault, 5th overall, Amy A: BRONZE floor, 6th overall. The team of Amy A, Kate and Aimee D got the SILVER.

Level 6 – 9 years: Matangi: SILVER vault, 6th overall, Elissa: 4th vault

Level 6 – 12+ years: Emma- Jay Bruce: BRONZE vault, GOLD bars, 4 th overall

Level 5 – 9 years: Emily: SILVER bars. The team of Emily, Paige and Alexa got the BRONZE, Level 4 – 11 and under: Kirsten: GOLD floor.