Garioch gymnasts compete in prestigious national tournament

Five athletes from Garioch Gymnastics Club, who train at the Garioch Community Centre in Inverurie, took part in the Scottish Annual Championships – the most prestigious and high ranking of all domestic competitions and the highlight of the Scottish gymnastics calendar.

The club’s Megan Wright and Izzy Tolometti took part in the senior event; Erin Fraser and Leandra Gray in the junior event, and Brooke Masson competed in the Espoir Age group.

The competition takes place over two days with the Team and All-Around being contested on the Saturday and Individual Apparatus Finals on the Sunday.

The Garioch coaches are immensely proud of the all the girls with several competing some new moves for the first time. They all kept calm under pressure and against tough competitors including previous Commonwealth Games gymnasts.

Sunday’s competition saw Izzy Tolometti crowned the 2017 Senior Bars Champion.

Brooke Masson came 12th in the Espoir, qualifying for Beams & Bars finals; Erin Fraser was ninth in the junior championships and qualified for Vaults & Bars finals; Leandra Gray was 15th in the junior championship; Izzy Tolometti was fourth in the senior championships as well as qulaifying for the Floor, Beams & Bars finals, and Megan Wright unfortunately had a fall on her first piece of apparatus, resulting in a sprained ankle and having to stand-down from the competition.

All the girls who competed in the apparatus finals on the Sunday manged to increase their qualifying score which is a great achievement considering fatigue can sometimes set in over a two day competition.

The Senior event saw a fall from Izzy on beam which just kept her out of the medals but she won a Bronze medal for her stunning floor routine and retained her Scottish Senior Title on Bars winning the Gold medal with a personal Best score.