Garioch Gymnasts help Scotland win Gold

Three gymnasts from Garioch Gymnastics Club in Inverurie recently returned from representing their country at the British Finals of National Grade 3 & 2 in Stoke.

All three gymnasts were chosen for the Scottish team following a regional qualifying competition in April.

Out of the four-strong team three hailed from Garioch.

Layla Williams, Rebecca-Ann Greig and Teagan Batho travelled to Stoke along with one of the Garioch coaches – Janine Robertson.

On the Saturday, up against some very tough competition from the rest of Great Britain the Scottish team at NDP Grade 3, which included Layla and Rebecca, placed a very credible 7th place.

On the Sunday Teagan and the Scottish NDP Grade 2 team took to the floor.

The team performed immensely well on all five pieces – they remained calm and collected and delivered their best when the judges hand went up.

When the results were calculated the Scottish team were in first place.

A spokesperson for garioch Gymnastics said: “This is the very first time the Scottish team have won the event and all the coaches, gymnasts and their families who travelled to support the gymnasts were overjoyed at the result.

“Teagan’s achievement was all the more remarkable as she only returned to training from injury in November. A fracture kept her out of the gym for six months and with the help from her parents, the staff at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and her coaches at Garioch Gymnastics Club we were able to manage her rehabilitation which resulted in her qualifying to represent Scotland in April and a British team gold medal in May.

“Individually Teagan placed 11th in Great Britain and 8th on Vault.

“This success is on top of Garioch Gymnastics Club recently winning the Raring to Go Award for the Best School Age Club/Class.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted for us.

“Our aim is to provide quality gymnastics tuition to all who come through the door from 18 months old to adults, whether they train at our base in Inverurie or one of our satellite classes at Insch, Oldmeldrum, Alford, Kemnay, Kintore, Ellon and Mintlaw.”