Garioch Kettlebells pentathalon

Garioch Kettlebells held a very successful IKFF UK Pentathalon competition at their new home at Logie Durno Village Hall last month.

The club moved to Logie Durno in June to provide a more tailored and flexible approach to kettlebell training and sport for its team members and the group has gone from strength to strength in the last few months with new members and busy sessions being the norm.

Last weekend’s Pentathlon competition had lifters competing from Aberdeen, Stirling, Nottingham, Buckie and of course Garioch. More than 30 lifters provided a strong display across three weight ranges in male and female competition.

The Pentathlon consist of five si- minute kettlebell lifts – Clean, Long Cycle Press, Jerk, Half Snatch and Push Press where the aim is to achieve as many reps as you can with as heavy a weight as possible to earn aggregate points.

As always the competition was strong in all categories and the Garioch club featured heavily in the medals.

Head coach Alan Lyon and Alaine Ross won the overall competitions for male and female with a huge points haul of 1724.75 and 1291.50 respectively.

In addition to the medal winners most competitors went home with personal best performances which demonstrates the growing popularity of the sport in the area and the effectiveness of the coaching and training regime at Garioch Kettlebells and the other competing clubs.