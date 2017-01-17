Hockey star visits Meldrum

Commonwealth hockey player Ali Bell paid a visit to S1 pupils at Meldrum Academy last week as part of Champions in Scotland programme.

Bell gave a presentation on ‘Success through Effort’ followed by a practical session with the pupils.

She will visit the school again on Tuesday, February 7 where her presentation will be on ‘Learning from failure’ followed by another practical session.

The final visit on March 14 will be an interhouse tournament led by Ali.

The Dundonian represented Team Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and has been capped 130 time for the Scottish Women’s Hockey Team.

Along with partners and sponsors, the Champions in Scotland programme brings Scotland’s young people face-to-face with great role models.

They help young people in Scotland develop skills for life by working with, and learning from, the country’s top sports men and women.

The athletes are seen as fantastic role models because to achieve success, they had to be passionate, hard working, dedicated and determined - traits that we want all young people in Scotland to have.

Champions in Scotland is the new name for the successful Champions in Schools programme, created and delivered by Winning Scotland Foundation.

Champions in Schools was delivered to more than 17,000 pupils across 24 Scottish local authorities using over 200 athlete role models.

The organisation changed its name because they wanted all young people in Scotland – from schools, clubs or community groups – to meet and learn from role models.

Other role models in the programme include Judo champion Stephanie Inglis, who recently visited Mintlaw Academy as part of the programme, Basketball star Keiron Achara and Badminton player Susan Egelstaff among many more.

To find out more about the Champions in Scotland programme visit their website www.championsinscotland.co.uk.