Horse Trials success for Katie

A Kintore teenager won the British Eventing 100 at Aswanley, Huntly on Saturday, September 2,

Katie McLaren (19) and Vistimar (J’Lo) received a fantastic dressage score of 24.5 followed by a clear show jumping and cross country.

Katie has had a fantastic season in the BE 100, with several top 3 finishes around Scotland.

She is also presently sitting 3rd in the BE Scotland Points Series Leader Board for 2017.

Katie is a member of Bennachie Pony Club and has recently returned from competing in the National Pony Club Championships at Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire, where she achieved Reserve Champion in the PC 100 Eventing.

Katie is a 2nd year Media student at Robert Gordon University and puts her success down to her partnership with Vistimar, her 15.2h 16-year-old warmblood horse, and to the great coaching she receives from various local coaches and the Pony Club.

She particularly enjoys the cross country stage of Eventing.