ICC host Kenny MacLeod Memorial Quaich match

Inverurie have made a solid return to Grade One in 2017, finishing fifth in the table, but still the feeling is that they could have done even better, after being edged out in a lot of close games.

This final match of the season was a T20 against Kelburne in memory of Kenny MacLeod who had served both clubs with distinction.

The weather did its best to dampen proceedings with a particularly wet week, but groundsman Jessiman managed to produce a wicket and the gazebo, loaned from the rugby club, earned its keep as the game got underway.

Watson was in charge for the home side and he elected to bat first and soon found himself in at 3 after a short-lived flurry of strokes from Norval.

It wasn’t the easiest surface to bat on and Kelburne had a useful array of seamers, including some in the best observed from the non-striker’s end/sidelines category, but Watson was up to the task and batted through for an impressive 74 not out.

The best support came from Randell, who conjured up a late 20 – the type of runs that could have been invaluable in some of Inverurie’s stuttering chases in earlier league games.

When Kelburne took the field, it became clear that bowling rather than batting was their main strength, although they were confronted by Inverurie fielders plucking catches out of the air as if it was something they do on a regular basis.

A rasping aerial cover drive was swallowed by Cook above his head and then Norval produced a remarkable one-handed snaffle on the long off boundary.

With the run rate spiralling, the Kelburne innings fizzled out to a final 62, with French helping himself to 3 wickets with straight full deliveries.

Alison MacLeod presented the Kenny MacLeod Memorial Quaich to winning skipper Chris Watson and a very convivial evening was enjoyed by all in the pavilion.

The day was also about Inverurie Cricket Club trying to broaden its appeal to families and attract some new players and supporters, and a lot of people put in a big effort to make the day such a success.

Organisers of the day wished to thank Karen Moore and the girlsthe Balquhain Farms and A&G Collie butchersr.