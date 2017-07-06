ICC win Fraserburgh 7s for third consecutive year

Inverurie CC attended the annual Fraserburgh 7-a-side competition on Sunday, looking to complete a hat-trick of wins in the competiton.

Along with the other 3 teams taking part; the hosts Fraserburgh, Ellon and Methlick, ICC had packed their side with all-rounders, including a few old heads to steady the ship.

The first match started at 11:00 with ICC playing Fraserburgh, and ICC ran out comfortable winners, the bowlers all kept the runs down and batsmen Trevor Norval and Chris Watson saw off the total with ease.

In the second match ICC took on Methlick, and that match also ran to the same script with Watson and Norval again finishing undefeated and with a total too big for the opposition.

Ellon also defeated Fraserburgh and Methlick to set up a winner takes all final match between ICC and Ellon.

Again, Norval and Watson declined to let the other members of ICC have a bat and completed the innings albeit with Norval out, caught off the last ball, with a very imposing total of 90.

John Jessiman opened the bowling again and deceived Johnny Barrat with a grubber to claim a key wicket in the first over, and despite the best (worst) efforts of the change bowlers, Ellon failed to match the total allowing ICC to win the large trophy which now appears to have a semi-permanent home at Kellands Park.

Inverurie Cricket Club’s Graham Bloice said: “Thanks to Fraserburgh for a fantastic day out and the ladies for providing the much needed refreshments.”

The winning team were: John Jessiman, Trevor Norval, Chris Watson (c), Graham Bloice, Andrew Stalker, Mrinmoy Mitra, Sinclair Lamb and George Hadden.