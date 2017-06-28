Inverurie Don valley get the better of Valiant Ellon

Inverurie CC had a comfortable win against Ellon last Saturday at Kellands Park, but there was enough evidence on show for a discerning spectator to identify some shortcomings in the home team’s performance.

Ellon are experiencing serious problems with player availability this season.

Their captain Ben Webb led from the front with a quite brilliant century.

He seemed to have a shot for every ball and none of the Inverurie bowlers were able to find a consistent line to restrain him at all.

At 163-2, Hadden finally managed to deceive him as he tried to farm the strike for the first time, and a leading edge looped into the covers where the catch was gratefully held.

That cheered everyone up, and the Inverurie bowlers who had seemed quite impotent in the face of Webb’s withering assault, got their act together and cleaned up in remarkable fashion, supported by some smart catching.

The last eight Ellon wickets fell for only 3 runs as the innings subsided to 166 all out.

Ellon’s attack looked like being short on Grade One experience and with a good pitch and a fast outfield, Inverurie were confident, and relieved to escape so lightly from what had been quite a chastening experience in the field.

Hadden and Norval were relatively untroubled, but Norval sometimes exhibits an air of anxiety for a player so talented and he departed to a fine catch at backward point by the teenage Fraser for a handy 34.

Watson was well held in the slips off a jubilant Middleton and Coutts was stumped after an innings of promise but which delivered only 18.

Hadden as usual was watching all this with some distaste but the experienced Murrison didn’t hang about and these two put on 59 in good time to win the game. Hadden was undefeated on 65.