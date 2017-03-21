Inverurieready as Run Garioch 2017 is set to be the biggest one yet

Over 3400 runners are expected to head to the start line this weekend for Run Garioch 2017, making it the biggest one yet.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the Garioch Sports Trust.

Eric Simpson, race director, said: “This Sunday’s event has been a year in the making and we’re all looking forward to the day.

“We want everyone in Inverurie to be part of Run Garioch.”

Run Garioch is made up of six events – three for adults in the morning and three for children in the early afternoon.

The Race Committee is made up entirely of volunteers, and having been working hard to make this year’s the best yet.

Inverurie-based Garioch Roadrunners will be aiming for some of the top spots on the day. Nicola Redegwell, chair, said: “We’ve got runners taking part in all the distances, as well as quite a few teams in the Dandara 10k Running Club challenge.

“A little bit of inter-club competition will be great fun on the day.”

Run Garioch is supported by seven local charities who provide race marshals and other assistance on the day.

Lydia Fyall, regional fundraiser from Aberlour Trust said: “It’s a great community event.”

Entrants have had the opportunity to try out the new routes for this year over the past two weekends.

The event will see some road closures on the day, including Burghmuir Drive, and Nether Davah Way.

The races set-off from 9:25am with the EBLAST Wheelchair 5k, and the final race starts at 2:20pm when the CP & Co Junior Run Category 3 (for ages 10, 11 and 12) starts.