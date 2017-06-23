Jane wins top award at Garioch

On Sunday, June 4, Garioch Gymnastics Club’s Recreational & Advanced gymnasts took to the floor for their Garioch Club Championships.

Almost 200 boys and girls from both the main base at the Garioch Community Centre and the satellite gyms in Ellon, Kintore, Oldmeldrum, Kemnay, Mintlaw, Alford and Insch took part.

All participants received a medal and certificate as a reward for their work at the competition and throughout the year.

The Recreational Gymnast of the Year was also awarded at this event.

The coaches’ choice for the recipient of this award in 2017 was Jane Rennie.

A spokesperson for Garioch Gymnastics Club said: “ We would like to extend a massive thank you to our parent committee and all the helpers who ensured this event, was once again a success.”

For more information about the club and to register for either the normal classes (from aged 18 months) or the Fun, Beginners Summer Camps please contact Elaine Murray on 01467 532922.

Summer camps are available for Club and Non Club members.