Jennifer O’Neill wins Dodson & Horrell round

The Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Second Rounds held at Tillyoch Equestrian Centre in Surrey brought the competitors out in force for the 0.85m and 1.05m Second Rounds.

With qualifying for the Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Championships, held at Aintree Equestrian Centre in Liverpool between the 16 – 20 November, the aim, each and every rider was focused on gaining one of the twelve direct qualifying places on offer in each class.

14 year-old Jennifer O Neill from Newmachar proved to be unbeatable in the Dodson & Horrell 85cm National Amateur Second Round at Tillyoch Equestrian, Aberdeen, as she commandingly took the top two places on Wendy O Neill’s Chellijana Z and Funka A.

Five horse and rider combinations tackled the jump-off against the clock, but Jennifer had victory all sewn up by the second draw on Chellijana Z, a 14-year-old Chellano Z daughter she began competing 17 months ago.

And to underscore her form, Jennifer used the penultimate draw to bring her second ride, the Nagano 11-year-old mare Funka A, into second, finishing 1.56 seconds in arrears.

First to go Alistair White from Falkirk, Stirlingshire was exactly three seconds behind the winning time on his own Oris x Cruising eight-year-old Hanleen O Tess for third place.

Tillyoch Equestrian Centre – Sunday 2nd October 2016 Dodson & Horrell 0.85m National Amateur Second Round Results:

1st Jennifer O Neill & Chellijana Z – 0/0 - 26.75 sec.

2nd Jennifer O Neill & Funka A – 0/0 - 28.31 sec.

3rd Alistair White & Henleen O Tess – 0/0 - 29.75 sec.