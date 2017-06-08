Kayleigh’s Wee Stars Barra 10K raises over £10k

It was blistering day on Saturday in Oldmeldrum as 248 runners took on the challenge of the Kayleigh’s Wee Stars Barra Hill Race, a 10 km race over roads and fields with fantastic views over the Garioch countryside.

For the second year local Garioch Road Runner Mark McLuskie took the prize in a record time of 37 minutes 26 seconds , 70 seconds ahead of his club mate David Barclay with this year’s Run Garioch winner Tom Roche (Garioch Gazelles) in third at 39.04.

Leading the ladies home was regular podium contender Sarah Richards who completed the multi-terrain course in 45minutes 44 seconds and just outside the top 20 overall.

The Metro Aberdeen runner was followed home by Aberdeen AACs Rhona Buchan who was only 10 seconds ahead of Garioch Road Runner Jenni Rees-Jenkins in third.

Jenni enjoyed the race and swapped positions several times with Rhona during the event but said she enjoyed being back at Meldrum Academy, where she taught for several years before moving to the new academy campus at Alford.

Jonathan and Anna Cordiner set up the Kayleigh’s Wee Stars charity after losing their daughter Kayleigh almost five years ago after she was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour (ATRT).

They provide support for families where there is a child with a terminal illness to make their last few months as special as possible.

The charity has already donated over £250,000 to some 100 families, in their words ‘making memories for courageous children.’

The local community was out in force to support the race at various points on the course and an army of volunteers helped ensure the whole event went to plan.

Local running groups also supported the race with 34 runners from Jog Scotland Meldrum and a good contingent from Jog Scotland Kintore and other clubs and groups from across the north east.

Anna said: “We were delighted to have 300 runners join us for the second Kayleigh’s Wee Stars Barra 10K.

“With the support of 21 local companies who covered the cost of this event, every penny raised through the entry and through fundraising efforts goes directly to the families we support, over £10,000 was raised on the day.

“This money will go in support of families across Scotland where there is a child with a terminal illness.”

Jonathan added: “We want to thank our sponsors, our runners and all of the volunteers who gave up their time to organise and marshal the event - we had over 50 volunteers on the day and we cannot run this event without their help.

“Furthermore a special mention to our trustees who have been working hard to put this event together over the past few months.

“Thank you also to Active Schools for running the junior races which were well attended. We look forward to building on the success of this event next year on Saturday, May 26, 2018.”

For more information on the 10k or to make a donation visit www.kayleighsweestars.co.uk.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars works closely with a number of care professionals, in particular CHAS and the CLIC Sargent Social workers from Scottish Hospitals.