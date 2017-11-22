On the first Saturday of this month, Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel hosted the annual awards dinner for Scottish Athletics and jogscotland.

On the athletics front Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark won the Dallas Trophy for outstanding performance as Scotland’s top athletes mingled with numerous jogscotland runners , many from the north east.

This year jogscotland introduced a new award following their partnership with SAMH, and the SAMH Award for Mental Wellbeing was won by Insch runner Jenni Rees Jenkins who was nominated by jogscotland Kintore.

The science teacher, who lost five stones and went from jogger to become an ultra runner, has raised thousands of pounds for the MND charity with her running exploits including running more than 5000km in 2016 and several marathons including Paris and London.

She was back to basics last weekend, finishing first place in Hazelhead Parkrun.

Jenni was taken aback by the award but was delighted and said: “ I Just want to say a massive thanks to the runners from jogscotlandMeldrum and jogscotlandKintore for all their support.

“I loved having friends there and was so touched by the kindness and support on the night.”

Jogscotland Kintore also nominated runner Keith Cowe for Achiever of the Year award, and he was one of three shortlisted at the awards.

JogscotlandMeldrum were one of three groups who were shortleeted for Group of the Year, which was worded to Tain Joggers .

Gemma Simpson from jogscotlandMeldrum said: “ I was absolutely thrilled to see our group being nominated and it was a huge honour to be shortlisted given we are a very new group, but it’s testament to the fabulous people we have who make it the most welcoming of groups you could ever hope to be part of.

“I am super proud of what has been achieved in Meldrum in such a short space of time and I just love my running family.”