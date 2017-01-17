Recognition for Jenny at GASC Annual Presentation Evening

Garioch Amateur Swimming Club (GASC) held their Annual Presentation Evening on December 6, 2016 at the Loco’s Hall.

As with the Club Championships, the presentation was extremely well attended, infact probably one of the best attendances for some years.

The evening consisted of a quick recap of the season to date and then onto the presentations, followed by some fun games of bingo.

The main aim of the presentation evening was to award all those who competed at the Club Championships a came top in their category.

There were many Trophies, Awards and Certificates handed out on the night.

These included but were not limited to:

JUNIOR CHAMPIONS (11 & UNDER) GIRLs: Johanna Mackenzie, BOYS: Ben McLaughlin.

SENIOR CHAMPIONS (12 & OVER) GIRLS: Orla Adams, BOYS: Finley Cousins.

FRANK CAIRNS TROPHY (BEST ALL ROUND 9 & U SWIMMER) -VOTED BY AGE GROUP TEACHERS/COACHES: Anna Body & James Boddie.

CLAYDACTIC TROPHY (SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD - ANY MEMBER) - VOTED BY HEAD COACH & VICE PRESIDENT: Catherine Boddie.

ENDEAVOUR TROPHY (SWIMMERS’ SWIMMER) - VOTED BY ALL SQUAD SWIMMERS: Orla Adams.

MARK WEBB TROPHY (OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION - ANY MEMBER) - VOTED BY MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE: Jenny Young.

ALISON PAGE TROPHY: Amira Cheyne

The club honored Jenny Young for all her many years of help and support of the club which was well received.

Additionally Paul Douglas was also presented a gift for all his continued support and excellent photography at many of the clubs events over the years.