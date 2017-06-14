School pupils joined by Commonwealth athlete at Bennachie

School pupils from Kemnay and Inverurie took part in the penultimate round of the Active Schools Central Aberdeenshire Cross Country Series.

The event featured Commonwealth Long Jumper and aspiring Hepathlete Jade Nimmo, who watched the 133 pupils take part as well as present the winning medals.

The P7 Girls winners with Jade Nimmo

Pupils from Huntly, Alford and Westhill were also at the race at Bennachie.

The woodland tracks and paths were designed for all primary aged children and the races saw P1-P3 pupils racing over a distance of 600ml P4-P5 over 1000m, and P6-P7 competing the races with a 160om effort that them around the famous and picturesque lower slopes of Bennachie.

Jade Nimmo represented Scotland in the long jump at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and is the current senior women’s record holder.

She is now aiming for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and has moved to the multi-sport discipline of Heptahlon.

Malcolm Grant, Active Schools lead coordinator for Central Aberdeenshire, said: “Having Jade at the race was great for the pupils.”