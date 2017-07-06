Still time to sign up for Methlick Cycle Challenge

2017 will see the third running of the annual Methlick Cycle Challenge with organisers hoping to make this the biggest and best year yet.

The event is organised by a group of like minded cyclists raising funds for the Royal British Legion Scotland, Methlick Branch as well as Methlick Sports Courts Project and will take place on Sunday, July 16.

This year the course has been expanded to now offer three distances of 70,40 and 20 miles, mostly offroad on old railway lines, coach roads and Haddo Estate between Ballater and Methlick.

One of the events organisers, Boyd Ross, said: “We’ve already smashed last year’s record entry + hope to go on and break the magic 250 rider mark”

“The courses are great fun and offer real sense of achievement once completed.”

“In the past few years It has certainly got Methlick on their bikes and this year looks to be the biggest event yet.

The 70 mile Cycle Challenge commences in Ballater, Royal Deeside and proceeds across rural Aberdeenshire to Methlick.

The object of this challenge is to raise money for Royal British Legion Scotland, Methlick Branch, to see the countryside and have fun, all while riding a bike safely and with due care and consideration.

The ‘Intermediate’ 40 mile challenge route will be from Crathes Station to Methlick joining the Ballater riders as they pass through.

If the 70 miler is too far and the 20 miler not far enough this may be the one for you.

The 20 mile ‘Short Challenge’ will be from Dyce to Methlick on the same route as the Ballater Challenge.

The Dyce Challenge will start as the Ballater participants are passing by so should give an interesting dash for the finish.

This would be ideal for new cyclists or younger accompanied cyclists, but do not underestimate the challenge.

The Challenge start times are: Ballater 09.30, Crathes 11.30, Dyce 13.00 and registration 30 mins before start times.

You can sign up for the 2017 Methlick Cycle Challenge today by visiting the event’s website at www.methlickchallenge.wixsite.com/home.

“The challenge is for all types of cyclists from novices to pros.” Said Boyd.

“It is a great route with fantastic scenery and all for a good cause.”