Sun shines on opening day at Inveruie GC

Saturday’s early morning sunshine presented the ideal backdrop for Inverurie Golf Club captain Fred Hay to raise the flag, marking the start of our 2017/2018 golf season, watched by fellow management committee members.

More than 90 members took part in the opening day TR Angus competition.

Club manager, Fiona Murray, said: “Inverurie Golf Club continues to attract new members in all categories and offers full adult membership at £475, offering great course and clubhouse facilities”

Over the winter months the club has been busy with many course developments including a complete redesign of its 3rd hole, with new green, tees and fairway bunkers which will be ready to play in the next few weeks.

“We promote junior golf through our Clubgolf programme and last year partnered with Scottish Golf in our Get into Golf Programmes aimed at new or returning adults to the game,” said Fiona.

For those interested in attending any of the club’s programmes please contact the club manager on 01467 624080 or email admin@inveruriegolfclub.co.uk.