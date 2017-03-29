Super Sunday in the Sun at Run Garioch 2017

The sun shone as brightly as the runners at Run Garioch last Sunday, when fantastic weather made for a record turnout at Inverurie’s biggest annual sporting event.

Race Director Eric Simpson said: “With nearly 3000 runners turning out on the day, Run Garioch 2017 was the best yet.

“I was delighted to see so many supporters come out to cheer on their families and friends and enjoy a day in the sun, too.”

“I’ve been told the streets were lined with spectators all the way from the finish at the Garioch Sports Centre to JG Ross at Highclere.

The expanded Event Village, sponsored by ACG Contracts, was also buzzing all day.”

He added: “Very few people can believe that an event the size of Run Garioch is delivered by a small team of volunteers, but it is – and I thank everyone who has given their time – whether that’s a few months or a few hours – to help make it happen.”

Local runners were full of praise for the event, if not their own performances. I

an Sinclair, owner of race timing and results sponsors Sinclairs Jewellers, took part in the Dandara 10K Local Business Challenge with members of his family and shop staff.

He said: “The heat was a handicap but we all finished, although some of us were unhappy with our times – well, me, actually!

“But we all felt that Run Garioch was beautifully organised and a credit to all the people involved, not forgetting the marshals and the other volunteers. The day was a credit to you all.”

“Team Sinclairs raised £762 for Inverurie Stroke Club, so it was a great success for us too.”

Fly Cup Catering, who operated the refreshments marquee in the Event Village, also had a fantastic day.

CEO Denise Belshaw said: “We had over £2200 worth of sales from our refreshments and fundraising raffles.

All money raised on Sunday will go into Fly Cup funds to help support our adults with a learning disability in their training and employment skills.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our trainees, staff, volunteers and customers for their support at Run Garioch.

“We felt it went very well and everyone had a great time chatting to visitors to the marquee.

“We hope to be invited back again next year when I’m sure it will be even better.”

Representatives from Run Garioch’s seven partner charities were also out in force, raising awareness of their work in the Event Village and raising funds for their causes while pounding the pavements.

Run Garioch 2017 was also a great day for local runners, with the two Inverurie-based clubs well represented on the podium.

Garioch Roadrunners took first place in all three women’s events, with Tammy Wilson (EBLAST 5k), Carolyn Milne (Dandara 10k) and Marie Baxter (RIM Fabrications 1/2m) all finishing well in front in their respective fields.

Tom Roche (Garioch Gazelles) took top honours in the men’s 10k.

Emma Murray (Garioch Roadrunners) was second in the women’s competition and clubmate David Barclay second in the RIM Fabrications ½ Marathon.

Race Director Eric Simpson added: “I was very proud to see so many local runners holding trophies on Sunday. Jack Gillespie, winner of the EBLAST 5k, has been taking part in our event since he was about eight, so it’s clear what an important role Run Garioch plays for local runners and their families and friends, as well as for our local community as a whole – as a fundraiser for the Garioch Sports Trust and other charities and clubs. Long may it continue.”