Ythan CC at Grampian Hill Climb & TT Championships

Last Sunday witnessed the end of one cycling season and the beginning of another, with the local road season coming to a conclusion at Oldmeldrum and the opening round of the Raleigh Scottish Cyclo Cross Series being hosted in Falkirk.

Ythan had a strong representation of riders at both but the weekend had started at Cairn Mon Earn the previous morning when the Grampian Hill Climb Championships saw a field of 15 taking on the steep 1 mile slope.

Ythan’s Colin Duncan took 4th overall behind the winner Jamie Davidson (Aberdeen Wheelers) and was followed by youth rider Daniel Kain in 10th, who secured the Mitsubishi Trophy for the first youth rider for the second year running, and Alan Duguid in 15th.

Sunday morning saw the Grampian Time Trial Championships being hosted by Ythan CC at the Lochter Centre near Oldmeldrum and a new race sponsor in the form of local bike shop Pedal Power of Inverurie.

The 42 riders were met by temperatures close to zero as they began their warm ups and fog was to delay the start by over thirty minutes. Once under way and heading west towards Drum of Wartle the skies turned to blue and the autumnal sun ensured that the season would end on a high.

The testing 10.4 mile course that turned left at Wartle before heading south to Gunhill and then the final left turn back to Lochter was only affected by a slight breeze and former Ythan rider Jordan Stronach (Spokes RT) took full advantage to take a thoroughly deserved victory ahead of the previous days winner Jamie Davidson.

Alan Smith was the quickest Ythan rider in 7th with Daniel Kain completing a weekend double by securing the Graham Gerrard trophy as first youth but also taking 13th overall to cap a tremendous season of time trialling by the 13 year old.

Falkirk was the location for Round 1 of the Raleigh Scottish Cyclo Cross Series with the races taking place in Callendar Park. In the youth race Cameron Brown took 16th U14 before his dad Robbie Brown secured 51st in the Vets 40-49 race.

Mike Giles finished 18th in the 50 + Vets before Chris Main and Andy Scouller took 30th and 38th respectively in the senior race.

For up to date information and results from Ythan Cycling Club visit their website www.ythancc.org.uk.