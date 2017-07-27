New faces at the helm for Colony Park Juniors

Colony Park Juniors ring the changes with the appointment of Roger Langtree as the new Chairman.

Roger is delighted to have Paul Morrison as his vice-chairman and says that Paul’s knowledge of junior football in the north east will be invaluable to the club.

Roger said “ We were happy to appoint Richard Davidson as manager following the departure of Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson to Huntly in January.

Titchy, as he prefers to be called, has taken his first steps in management with tremendous enthusiasm and his professional approach to the position has impressed us all.

In a relatively short period of time, he took the team to the final of the Domino Pizza Cup and finished our first season in the top flight in the top half of the league.

We have made a number of signings during the closed season which we are confident will strengthen our position and hopefully improve our league position this coming year.

Having said that, we are very much aware that the coming season will be tougher than last year.

Roger added: “ Nevertheless, with the formation of the Inverurie Community Football Partnership and thereby, stronger links with the Locos and the Juveniles , the future for football in the town looks very bright and with the proposed development of Garioch Sports Centre, the next few years should be exciting.

“If you want excitement in the meantime, please visit Colony Park on a Saturday afternoon and watch the Juniors in action.

Better still, purchase a season ticket by contacting any member of the committee or myself on 07813002781.”