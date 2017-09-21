Nothing to separate Colony and Hall Russell

Colony Park Juniors hosted Hall Russell United in the McBookie.com Superleague last Saturday.

Colony started this game on the front foot, and in the third minute, Young fizzed a shot from the edge of the box just past the post.

Moments later, Bonarius shot over, and during a period of pressure from the home side, McKay saw a looping header cleared off the line.

The opening goal was not far away, and when it arrived it was a stunner.

Ally Graham won the ball in his own box, drove forward, and exchanged a couple of passes with Strachan.

Jack then looped the ball to Stuart McKay on the right, and he produced a perfect volley which swerved and flew into the net from 20 yards.

The home side continued to push, but Hall Russel were always dangerous on the break, and Grant had to look smart to push a shot over.

Colony were looking for another goal, and the Halls keeper had a brilliant double save from Strachan, who seemed set to score.

The visitors started to come more into the game, and equalised in the 40th minute when a cross from the left was headed home at point blank range.

The second half saw the visitors press from the start, and Stuart Grant produced a couple of good stops.

Play was end to end, but there were no clear-cut chances until the hour mark, when a mistake by the Hall defence left Jordan Clark with a chance, but he delayed too long, and the keeper was able to smother the ball.

Both teams looked for a winner, and in the 65th minute, Andreas Mitchell replaced Clark.

Within a minute, Hall Russell were awarded a penalty, when Bonarius tripped an opponent, but the resultant spot kick was missed.

Hall Russell continued to press, and only sustained defending and good goalkeeping kept the score even. The visitors thought they had won the match in the 89th minute, only to see a flag raised for offside.

This was the proverbial “game of two halves” with the home side dominating the first half, and the visitors the second.