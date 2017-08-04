Oldmeldrum Invitation Fours

Have your say

Charlie Wright, Andy Wright, Ark Wright and Duncan Reid from Aberlour won the Oldmeldrum & District Invitation Fours on Sunday.

They beat Willie Christie, Sandra Morrison, Shirley Christie and Phil Anderson (Ellon) in the final.

Sponsor Phil Anderson from Phil Anderson Financial Services and Ashley Canale from Oldmeldrum Bowling Club are pictured above presenting Duncan Reid (Skip) and the Aberlour team with the trophy.

