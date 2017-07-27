Positive pre-season showings for Colony Park Juniors

After a defeat form neighbours Locos in the Inverurie Challenge Cup Colony Park were looking to get their pre-season rolling with some more favourable results.

They continued their pre-season build up with a 5 - 2 victory on the 4G pitch at Alford on Tuesday night .

A hat-trick was scored by Stuart Mackay between goals from Calum Reid and an own goal, in a highly contested match.

Manager Richard Davidson had an opportunity to see some new faces perform, and more established players used in different roles.

It was back to Colony Park for the first test at home on Saturday and a 50th minute strike by Fife side Rosyth FC was all that seperated the teams in another entertaining pre-season friendly.

Once again, with seven players still unavailable, Colony fielded a new look side containing several youngsters as trialists, and each one made a real contribution to the team.

Indeed only five of Tuesdays starting line up were in the first eleven and Manager Richard Davidson added his name to the subs list.

A very even first half ended goalless with chances few and far between and on loan Greg Sim marginally the busier keeper.

In the second Colony lost an early goal with a super strike from just inside the box ,and for much of the second half spent most of the game on the back foot.

Greg Sim had a terrific top corner save from Rosyth’s veteran centre back Mark McCulloch from an edge of the box free kick and generally kept the score line respectable.

The defence were always under pressure, but coped well, and the home team showed their worth in the last 15 minutes when they took the game to Rosyth, but could not find an equaliser.

Along with the good performance of the youngsters, the bonus for Colony was that Steven Craib played 75 minutes with no ill effects as he steps up his comeback and manager Richard Davidson came through the final fifteen minutes, his first competitive football since his leg break last season .

After the match manager Davidson said: “Today was a really good work out for the boys, I didn’t think there was much between the teams first half but they had two or three very experienced ex professionals and it very much showed particularly second half .

“I’m really pleased to see some younger players coming through which augurs well for the future”

On Monday night Highland league side Deveronvale made the visit to Colony Park and there was little to draw between the sides although when Colony took the lead through a headed effort from youngster Mitchell Cheyne it looked promising for the Junior side and they were well worthy of their half time lead.

The second half saw the Vale step up the pace of play and caught the home defence cold with quick double however trial list Reece Brown calmly slotted home for an equaliser.

Vale restored their lead five minutes later and added a further goal in the last quarter but it was a positive performance from the home side.