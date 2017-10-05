Ski racer Ryan selected as one of 19 Blues Heroes

Nineteen of Scotland’s most promising young alpine ski racers have received a boost to their aspirations in the sport with their selection as Blues Heroes.

Young male and female skiers, drawn from Aberdeenshire, Nethybridge (Speyside), Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh have been named Blues Heroes for the 2017/2018 season.

A Blues Hero is recognised for his or her achievements in domestic and/or international alpine ski racing.

Inverurie Academy pupil Ryan Pye, from Insch, is among the talented young ski racers invited to be a Blues Hero. Last weekend, the 13 years-old skied off with the (U14) British Outdoor Championship Giant-Slalom title in Edinburgh.

He is also hoping that his increasing success on the pistes will soon lead to selection for the GB squad.

In the interim, the Aberdeen Ski Club racer, who has been nominated by his club for a Junior Sports Achiever of the Year Award in Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, aims to continue to improve his skiing and results in competitions in the UK and abroad.

Commenting on his selection as a Blues Hero, Ryan said: “I’m proud to be a Blues Hero and to help promote alpine skiing. The help from Blues The Ski Shop ensures that I can source the right equipment needed to be successful this season.”

In addition to Ryan, other Blues Heroes include 11 year-old Maisie Morgan (Perth), who is part of the GB Ski Cross Development squad and 17 year-old Scott Buchan (Perth) who is a member of the Scottish Alpine Ski Team.

The Blues Heroes programme was first launched in 2015, by the specialist alpine ski retailer, Blues The Ski Shop.