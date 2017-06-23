Success for Academy pupils

Inverurie Academy have recently been celebrating the success of a number of different pupils in their respective sports.

The school first received news of Saphia Wallek who won a Silver Medal at the 8th annual Taekwon-Do European Cup 2which was held this year in Lublin, Poland.

Saphia Wallek

She won her medal in the 60-65Kg weight class.

Then her sister Nicky Wallek who won two silver medals in the Under 60Kg class British Kick Boxing Championship.

Saphia also competed at this eventand won a Silver Medal for Continuous Sparring and a Bronze medal for Points Sparring.

Next up was the news that S2 pupil Ryan Pye recently competed in two dry slope (outdoor artificial) competitions at Tillycoutry and Hillend, Edinburgh.

These are both national competitions with U.K.

Ryan had some amazing races coming first on both days winning the U14 boys categories.

Finally, There was Julie Binnie who took part in the U16 National Football Selection camp at Tulliallan.

Julie played for North against East and in a 2-2 draw Julie scored one goal.

Julie Binnie

She also played against the South in a 2-0 win and played against Central and in a 3-1 win.

Julie was awarded North Player of the Match in the Central game.

The Head coach of the Scotland camp told Julie she had played a really well and had a very good camp.