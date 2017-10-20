Sue scoops 0.85m National Amateur Second Round win

The Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Second Rounds held at The Cabin Equestrian Centre saw keen competitors come forward to compete across the 0.85m and 1.05m event.

With the Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Championships at Aintree Equestrian Centre in Liverpool from November 14 to 19, approaching rapidly, competition was fierce as each competitor was after one of the qualification places on offer in each class.

Producing an astonishingly fast round, local rider Sue Hendry from Inveruire was the standout winner from the 12-horse jump-off.

Riding her 20 years-old tobiano gelding, Tomahawk, the determination of this pair was obvious as they navigated the tight turns to cross the finish line in a truly unbeatable time of 40.66 seconds.

Second place was scooped up by Estelle Bain from near Ellon on board Chiricahua, a seven years-old skewbald mare owned by Faye Jamieson.

This pair kept their composure to deliver a double clear in 51.77 seconds.

Jumping in to third place was Lucy O‘Neill from Newmachar with Wendy O’Neill’s eight years-old chestnut gelding, Estoril.

This combination produced their double clear in 53.22 seconds.

Full results: 1 Sue Hendry & Tomahawk – 0/0 – 40.66 seconds, 2 Estelle Bain & Chiricahua – 0/0 – 51.77 seconds, 3 Lucy O’Neill & Estoril – 0/0 – 53.22 seconds, 4 Charlotte Mills & Fifi Latina– 0/0 – 55.18 seconds, 5 Estelle Bain & FH Betty – 0/0 – 57.94 seconds, 6 Megan Cowan & Tullycars Peek a Boo - 0/4 – 38.11 seconds, 7 Jennifer O’Neill & Chellijana Z – 0/4 – 40.38 seconds.