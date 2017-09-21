Abba-deen goes wild for Mamma Mia

You know when you wait for something for years and then, when it eventually comes your way, the excitement fades and you realise that it wasn’t quite worth all the fuss?

Well, I can honestly say that that was certainly NOT the case on Tuesday when, after waiting a very, very long time, Mamma Mia finally made it north to His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen - and boy was it well worth the wait!

I have never attended a show with so much anticipation, having heard the reviews and seen the film umpteen times and, of course, the fact that you can sing along to every song was just the icing on the cake.

There wasn’t a spare seat in the house for Wednesday’s 7.30pm show and as the curtain slowly rose to the beautiful tones of Lucy May Barker singing ‘I Have a Dream’, I realised that this was going to be a special night.

It was non-stop Abba mania right from the off. Classic after classic track was belted out by an unknown cast - there were no ‘stars’ on the Bill - who were absolutely fantastic.

Special mention must be made of Gillian Hardie who played Rosie (Julie Walters in the film).

Close your eyes and you’d think it was Ms Walters herself - but funnier if that is possible. She, for me, stole the show along withher side kick Emma Clifford who played Tanya.

And I also have to pay homage to the rippling bodies of the very flexible lads in the cast. They must be totally shattered come the end of the night - you have to see it to believe it!

Donna Sheridan, played by Helen Hobson, was fantastic in the role as she recalled her summers spent with Harry, Bill and Sam.

Before we knew it, the reprise of ‘I Have a Dream’ signalled the end of a wonderful show....but, of course, it wasn’t.

Seen the film? Then you’ll know that the ending is one big party.

Out came the lurid, brightly coloured, glitter-encrusted bell-bottoms and accompanying shoulder pads as they launched into a rendition of ‘Dancing Queen’ much to the delight of the now standing audience.

“Want more?” screamed Donna, “Heck yes,” we replied.

The iconic ‘Waterloo’ brought the audience to a crescendo as our three potential ‘dads’ all donned their version of the bell-bottomed costume for the finale.

Even if you’re not an Abba fan (really?) then this show is an absolute must.

All I can say is ‘Gimme, Gimme, Gimme’ more of the same. I’m off to see if I can get another ticket!