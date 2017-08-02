Aberdeenshire gin producers scoop prestigious awards

Gin produced in the North-east of Scotland in Aberdeenshire has been recognised as the best in the world at the recent International Wine and Spirit Competition.

The annual spirits tasting event which took place at London’s Vintners’ Hall last month, awarded four gin producers based in the Aberdeenshire region with over a quarter of the possible prizes in the gin category.

The winners were: Esker Gin – Gold in gin (sampled neat), Silver in gin and tonic; Porters Gin – Bronze in gin (sampled neat), Bronze in gin and tonic; House of Elrick – Bronze in gin and tonic, Bronze in packaging and Lonewolf Gin – Silver in gin (sampled neat).

Nikki Morris-Laing, marketing director of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Aberdeenshire has always had a strong association with food and drink thanks to the high quality of our local produce, from fresh sea food, to Aberdeen Angus beef and whisky.

“The success of the recent emerging growth market in gin production in Aberdeenshire has been incredible. All of the prize-winning gins have been in production for less than two years, and to already be recognised as among the best in the world is something we can definitely raise a glass to.”

She continued: “The global gin industry is expanding rapidly, with latest figures between January and October 2016 showing the export of Scottish gin had increased to nearly £400m, an 11 per cent increase from 2015. There is clearly a growing demand for Scottish gin around the world, and Aberdeen is leading the way, further strengthening the region’s reputation as a top food and drink destination where visitors can sample the home of their favourite drink.”

Porter’s Gin was recognised as the top gin at last year’s ceremony, and this year received the bronze awards for the categories best gin and best gin and tonic.

Ben Iravani, co-founder of Porter’s Gin, said: “The International Wine and Spirit Competition provides a global recognition of excellence, and receiving an award is a real statement of quality.”

Esker Gin was awarded the top accolade in the gin tasting category and silver in the gin and tonic tasting.

Steven Duthie, director of Esker Gin, said: “We only launched Esker Gin in June last year, so to win the top prize in the first time of entering the competition is fantastic, particularly when there are so many great gins on the market.”