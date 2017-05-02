Aberdeenshire village gets the Hollywood treatment

Portsoy will receive the Hollywood treatment this week, as new movie Whisky Galore arrives in cinemas around the world from Friday, May 5.

The village provided the filming location for the Hollywood remake of Compton McKenzie’s book, Whisky Galore. Starring Eddie Izzard, the movie is based on a true story from 1941, and reveals the series of events which unfold when SS Politician, an 800-ton cargo ship, runs aground off the Island of Eriskay during gale force winds with a cargo of 264,000 bottles of malt whisky.

Nikki Morris-Laing, marketing director of VisitAberdeenshire says: “The whisky produced in Aberdeenshire attracts visitors from all over the world who come to the region to taste a dram at the source of our eight whisky distilleries.

"We know that 40% of visitors to the UK are inspired to come here having seen the destination on film or TV, and so the remake of the classic film will not only introduce a new audience to whisky, but to the stunning scenery here in the North-east of Scotland.

“Much of the filming took place at the traditional seaside town of Portsoy, which unlike a closed film set, visitors can come and experience the port where Eddie Izzard’s Captain Wagget patrolled the harbour walls, or see the stunning coastline which provided the backdrop for much of the film.

“Whisky Galore is based on a remarkable true story, and the region has hundreds more to tell, from our castles and heritage landmarks, to stories of our remarkable people.

"Aberdeenshire provides an authentic Scottish backdrop that inspires television and film crews from all over the world, and it’s fantastic to see the region continues to attract top productions like Whisky Galore.”

The film will be released in Scotland on May 5, ahead of the wider UK wide release on May 19.