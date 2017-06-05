Academy set for concert

The Meldrum Academy Summer Concert will be held later this month.

The concert will take place in Meldrum Academy on Tuesday, June 27 at 7.30pm.

The musicians are currently working hard in preparation for the Concert and the evening will feature a wide range of music from the Orchestra, Ceilidh Band, Brass Ensemble, Junior Vocal Group, Senior Vocal Group, Pipes and Drums and String Ensemble.

The musicians will also be joined by Methlick Primary School Choir and young instrumentalists from some of its Associated Primary Schools.

Tickets for the Summer Concert are available from the school office and Meldrum Pharmacy priced at £5 and £3.

Everyone is welcome to come along to what is expected to be a fantastic evening of music.