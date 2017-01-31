All hands on deck for Machinery Sale at The Mart

Autumn arrives at Thainstone in the fifth episode of hit BBC Scotland show The Mart.

The team prepare for one of the biggest machinery sales of the year and with more than 4,000 lots, salesman John Roy has his work cut out making sure everything is in the right place.

The yard is open for viewing and machinery dealers Steve and Clare McPherson have travelled all the way from Castle Douglas in Dumfries to hopefully pick up some bargains.

At Wellheads Farm, near Huntly, it’s calving time and John Gordon is using the latest technology to keep an eye on the cow shed.

The 120 calves they are expecting will take the place of the year old calves that are about to be sold at Thainstone.

Auctioneer John Angus arrives at the farm to take a look and assess their possible selling price.

Back at Thainstone its machinery day and yardsman Robbie Cruikshank is swapping cattle for tractors.

Auctioneer Mark Barrack starts the sale, John fields phone calls from clients while Robbie gets the heavy plant moving but one of the tractors won’t start and the sale grinds to a halt, until Robbie comes to the rescue.

Meanwhile 200 miles north of Thainstone, Caithness sheep farmer Willie Simpson needs to pick up his lambs by boat from the Island of Stroma and take them to market at Quoy Brae with the help of his son Jamie.

Stroma may only be two miles off the north coast but it is one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the world.

The weather forecast is not looking good for the rest of the week and with the sale only five days away the pressure is on.

Episode five of The Mart will be broadcast on Monday, February 6 on BBC One Scotland at 7.30pm.