Anastacia is bringing her new tour to Scotland this summer

American singer-songwriter Anastacia is embarking on a new chapter in her life.

More than 16 years since her first big hit, the pop songstress is back on tour with her Ultimate Collection album of songs which sees Anastacia return to her native home label of Sony Music – the label which was instrumental in catapulting her to global stardom. It saw her debut and release her breakout smash hits including I’m Outta Love, Left Outside Alone and Paid my Dues. The latest album also includes her new single Take This Chance.

Anastacia is looking forward to performing in Scotland.

The 2017 UK tour kicks off at the end of May and it includes two Scottish dates – the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on May 30 and the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on May 31.

She revealed what fans can expect: “It is an Ultimate Collection of my hits so predominantly, it will be a tour of hits. The new material I’m working on now will be coming out in September. I don’t see me singing new material but I do a segment in the show that is an app-related segment. I created an Anastacia app for the tour and it offers the fans songs that weren’t hits but were B-sides that I can sing live and they get to choose each night between three songs which one they would like to hear.”

However, she knows there is one song the audience will be looking forward to hearing and she confessed she still enjoys singing I’m Outta Love: “I just sang it for an event I was at in Sweden in the Stockholm City Hall. If you’ve never been, it is one of the most beautiful buildings. It is like a thousand years old.

“I performed in a room called The Golden Hall which just speaks for itself. I started singing it and I said: ‘You know, it’s been 20 years and I absolutely still love singing this song’.

“Those were my exact words 24 hours ago. I still love the joy it gives people and I still love the joy it gives me.”

But which of her songs does she like singing the most?

“There’s quite a few. I’m lucky that I didn’t write some that got me tormented by singing them. I’ve been really grateful for the songs I’ve written in my life and they are ones I continue to love performing.

“Left Outside Alone is a really challenging vocal song. I enjoy the complexity of what it allows my voice to do. I have an album called Resurrection and there’s quite a few emotional songs on there that I really enjoy singing and it shows the different vulnerable side of my abilities as a singer.”

Anastacia said she is looking forward to coming to Scotland: “I am totally looking forward to performing in Glasgow and Edinburgh. I am a little bit nervous if I have to talk to anybody that I may not understand (laughs). I may need cue cards, but I will definitely try to brush up on my Glaswegian! It’s quite a great energy crowd in Scotland and I love going there. They know how to party.”

Anastacia enjoys singing but how did she feel about taking part in BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ last year? Did she enjoy the experience?

“I did enjoy the Strictly experience. I would do it in another country for sure. I wouldn’t see myself doing another reality show though,” she said.

“This was as close I could get to a reality show because it shows the fans my reality of being uncomfortable and vulnerable which is not usually the way I am as a singer. But I felt very embraced by the Strictly family – they made me feel very safe as they did with all the contestants. I think it was great, but I don’t really see I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here being in my future.”

So what does the rest of the year hold for Anastacia?

“I am in the studio as we speak writing the next album that is coming in September. We have some wonderful things lined up for end of this year. The tour itself will happen and the minute the tour wraps up, I will be promoting the new single. I’m a busy busy bee.” Anastacia tours the UK this May/June. For tickets, visit: www.livenation.co.uk/artist/anastacia-tickets for tickets