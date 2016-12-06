Animal charity launches Christmas appeal

A group of rescue pets have gone behind the lens to mark the launch of Support Adoption For Pets' nationwide 'Santa Paws' appeal.

The appeal asks animal lovers to donate just 50p to provide a meal to an animal in need this Christmas.

Dog

The UK’s largest grant giving animal charity, captured the looks on the faces of rescue cats and dogs as they were presented with a much needed meal.

Launched on December 1 and running until December 24, Support Adoption For Pets will be raising money in over 400 Pets At Home stores across the country, including Inverurie, to ensure that this year, pets which have been abandoned can enjoy a wide eyed and waggy Christmas.

While we Brits are notorious for spoiling our beloved pets, especially at Christmas time, all are not are so lucky.

Pets At Home customers shopping for presents for their pets this Christmas will be invited to support the Santa Paws appeal by donating just 50p at the till point, by texting BOWL01 to 70070 or online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws

Dog

Each donation will help Support Adoption For Pets reach its target of providing 1,500,000 Christmas dinners for abandoned animals, through working with local animal welfare charities and rescues.

Amy Wilson, Fundraising Manager at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “We hope these pictures make people smile - they perfectly capture the joy that a simple bowl of food can bring to an animal spending Christmas in a rescue.

“Throughout the festive period, we tend to spoil those around us, and our pets are no exception to this. We want to encourage people to give a little extra this Christmas and help us towards our ambitious goal to provide 1,500,000 meals to animals in need”.

​Established in 2006, Support Adoption For Pets helps more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK by running fundraising events with Pets at Home and awarding grants to pet rescue and rehoming centres