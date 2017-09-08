Art at the castle for Open Studios

September has arrived once more and Ellon & District Art Group (EDAG) is, for its second year, participating in the North East Open Studios (NEOS) Festival, running September 9-17.

This year the group has the privilege of exhibiting in the gardens of the historic Ellon Castle.

This hidden gem, situated almost in the centre of Ellon, the gardens of which are undergoing restoration, provides an idyllic setting for an arts and crafts exhibition.

The group, as NEOS entry number 77, ‘Ellon Art at Castle Gardens’, will be exhibiting the best of its art and craft work – original paintings, prints, textiles and other crafts and greeting cards.

All are for sale, and at very reasonable prices. Entry is free and there will be a chance to talk to the exhibitors and to enjoy demonstrations.

All visitors will be given a very warm welcome and any art and craft lovers wishing to join EDAG can discuss this with members at the venue.

The ‘Art in the Garden’ exhibition begins this weekend from 11am-4pm both days.

It will then close until the following weekend, when it will re-open for a long weekend, Friday to Sunday.

On Saturday 16th, as well as the exhibition, there will be garden tours. The venue can be accessed on foot either via Castle Road (crossing the Deer Park) or by the entrance from the side of the Ellon Health Centre.

Travelling by car or public transport with buses running straight past the Castle Road entrance, look out for the yellow, roadside, NEOS signs with No. 77 on them in the days leading up to, and during, the event.

There is ample car parking in Castle Road just across from the exhibition and other surrounding streets and car parks close by are free on Sunday.

Visitors from outside of Ellon can find directions and details of Ellon Art at Castle Gardens in the NEOS 2017 Directory (free from local shops and other outlets across the North East ), at entry number 77. There is a map included in the directory to locate the venue.

With a total of 269 venues covering the North East of Scotland people will be able to make a day of it by using the directory to visit several exhibitions on the same day in the same locality.

Why not include other studios to visit in the Ellon area along with Ellon Art at Castle Gardens? Leask House Artists (No.138), Eli’s Art ( No.76), Glen Garioch Distillery (several artists), Jane Bradford (No.27 and father), Paul Ritchie (No.212), NienkeAttema-van Ginkel (No.96), Liz Alderdice (No.5) and daughter, Norther Magpie Art( No.188) and the Peatyards (Haddo House, several artists) and several others are all on the same Ellon Trail as Ellon Art at Castle Gardens.

NEOS is the largest exhibition of Open Studios in Scotland and this feast of a festival is not to be missed by art and craft lovers. If you haven’t been before you will not be disappointed.

Further information and details of venues can be found online at www.northeastopenstudios.co.uk.