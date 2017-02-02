Art Exhibition date announced

The annual Gordon Art Exhibition will be held at the Town Hall in Inverurie next month.

The exhibition, which is now in its 26th year, will be held from Friday 24 to Tuesday 28 March.

It is open to all artists, professional and amateur, who wish to exhibit.

Among the different sections, there will be one for children’s art, and another devoted to photography.

Prizes from local supporting companies and individuals will be awarded in the different categories by a panel of three judges.

It is the intention of the organizers to have life-drawing or other hands-on workshops during the exhibition.

This is the biggest show of art held in the North-East of Scotland, always with a good attendance.

Started and run by Douglas Prosser for many years, the task was taken over by June Hidalgo until three years ago, at which time its present organizer, Janet Hoper, assumed the mantle.

Already 20 volunteers have been enlisted to help, but it takes many hands to do all the necessary jobs to put make a catalogue of the art work, display all items, and take down an exhibition of this size (usually close to 300 entries).

Each session requires at least one invigilator so if you would like to be involved, please contact gordonartexhibition@gmail.com or visit www.gordonartexhibition.org.uk, where you will find “Volunteers” on the main menu.

The important date for everyone interested in exhibiting artwork will be Sunday, March 19, the receiving date.

Pictures will be hung during the week and the exhibition will be open to the public from Friday 24 until Tuesday 28 March.