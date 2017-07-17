Artist to be Quick on the Draw at Haddo House this weekend

As jobs go, it’s one of the more unusual occupations around but for Aberdeenshire artist Lyn Elrick, drawing caricatures is a way of life.

Attending weddings, corporate events and charity fundraisers, Lyn produces hundreds of caricatures a year, working her magic with her pencil and sketch pad.

She will be doing just that at the National Trust for Scotland’s Haddo House near Ellon on Saturday, July 22, where she will spend the afternoon sketching free caricatures for visitors to the elegant mansion house noted for its fine furniture and paintings.

Adults, children and even pets visiting the house and its country park which has lakes, walks and monuments, will be welcome to have a quick sitting with Lyn.

She says: “Caricatures are quite personal and as it’s my interpretation of a face, it’s all about what I see and how I interpret it. It takes speed and the ability to multi-task and it’s spontaneous which is a great contrast to realistic drawing.

“The best thing is hearing laughter from guests watching and having a drawing done.

“It’s a great atmosphere, it’s a great way to meet a lot of different and very interesting people and I love visiting different venues.

“No two events are the same so it’s always varied. The drawback is being at the mercy of so many people’s opinions –artists are a sensitive lot so it can be difficult having between 20 and 30 opinions in three hours when normally I could do a commission over a week then have one person to make sure is happy with the result.”

Lyn is looking forward to her assignment for the National Trust for Scotland at Haddo House, which boasts its own very impressive art collection, including the Haddo Madonna, which is ‘probably by’ Raphael.

She will be based in front of the house from 12-3pm.