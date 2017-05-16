Bailies of Bennachie to host guided walk

Who were the Bennachie Colonists? - that's a question to be asked by the Bailies of Bennachie this weekend.

The group will host a guided walk on Sunday (May 21) meeting at 10am at the Bennachie Visitor Centre, near Chapel of Garioch.

The walk is part of the Year of History, Heritage & Archaeology 2017.

Everyone is welcome to join the Bailies of Bennachie on this free informal walk looking at the homes of the Bennachie Colonists who lived on the slopes of Bennachie in the mid 19th century.

This is a great opportunity to find out more about the Colonists' lives and learn more about the Bennachie commonty.

The walk will finish at around 12.30pm and is about 2.5 miles long.

Please wear sensible footwear and clothes.

Dogs are welcome if they are kept under control.

If you require more information please phone or text 07799 658209.