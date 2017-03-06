Band to put on a ‘Steptacular’ show at AECC

Hold on to your ‘boot scootin’ baby’, Steps are back with a huge UK arena tour, plus a brand-new single and album, all to mark their twentieth anniversary.

The band will be stopping off at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre’s (AECC’s) GE Oil & Gas Arena with their ‘Party on the Dancefloor’ Tour on Friday, November 17 with support from Vengaboys and tickets go on general sale this Friday (March 10).

Their new single ‘Scared Of The Dark’ premieres later this week and will be released on Friday ahead of the new album ‘Tears On The Dancefloor’ released on April 21.

The album features tracks from some of the biggest songwriters in the pop world who have worked with names such as, Calvin Harris, Britney Spears, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, David Guetta and Olly Murs.

Speaking of the forthcoming album, Steps said: “This is the album we think our fans have been waiting for. It was very important for us to have a hint of the past but to try to blend it into modern day music. We think Steps are a little bit of what everyone needs right now. We can’t wait to take the new album plus all our favourite hits out on the road.”

Senior Sales Manager at AECC, Anna Mackenzie said: “The band were last here in 2012 when they sold out the arena so we know the band have a huge following in the North-east so we are sure that their fan base will be keen to see them again with all their new material and for this special reunion!”