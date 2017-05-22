Benefits of Hydrothem massage to be explained at Inverurie event

The next CLAN Cancer Support coffee morning will look at the benefits of Hydrothem massage.

Guest speaker Helen Richards will introduce Hydrothem massage and tranquil Sea Oncology massage during the event, which is held at the Catholic Church Hall on Monday, June 5 from 10.30 am and is open to all.

Fiona Cormack, CLAN’s Local Service Coordinator explains: “This is a new three dimensional full body treatment which is carried out on heated water pads to support and cocoon the body. This enables the whole massage to be completed whilst lying on your back, making it ideal for anyone with limited mobility.

“The tranquil Sea Oncology massage has been specially adapted, making it suitable for those undergoing cancer treatment or post-surgery.”

“All of the services we offer at CLAN are designed to support those who have been affected by cancer and our regular coffee morning talks aim to provide information and support in an informal group setting. Information on the full range of cancer support services that CLAN offers will also be available.”

CLAN Cancer Support’s Inverurie base is open three days a week and offers a drop-in service, complementary therapies, counselling and monthly coffee mornings.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support please call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org.