Boilersuit Ball to raise money for charities

A Boilersuit Ball is being held to help raise funds for two charities whose work helps support those in Aberdeenshire and surrounding areas.

The event, on Saturday, March 25, will raise money for Friends of the Special Nursery (FOTSN) and Macmillian Cancer Support.

Irene Bruce and Michael Anderson have organised the event as a way of thanking the Aberdeen Neonatal unit for the support and treatment they received with their daughter, Lottie, who was born at 32 weeks weighing only 3 lbs 8 ¼ oz.

She was admitted to the Aberdeen Neonatal unit where she needed medical assistance with breathing.

Over the following 23 days Lottie went from strength to strength until she was finally allowed home.

Irene said: “The staff, consultants, doctors, nurses and assistants within the unit made such a difference, the attention, reassurance and personal care they gave to every baby and parent was overwhelming.

“Having to walk away each day and leave your little one behind is heart-breaking even though you know that they’re in the best possible care.”

The ball will see guests donning their boilersuits in place of ball gowns and back tie, something a little bit different to enjoy, with all manners of colours and variations and some have even mentioned some “glitzed-up” versions.

There will be a three-course dinner, live music from The Fundamentals, and an auction being hosted by The Mart auctioneer, Colin Slessor, with all money raised going towards the two charities.

Tickets are £45 per person available now by emailing theboilersuitball2017@outlook.com.