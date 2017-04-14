Budding performers invited to sing at Haddo

Haddo Choir members are inviting singers of all ages and abilities to their upcoming ‘Come and Sing’ event.

The event, to be held on Thursday, April 27, is open to the young or old, with singing experience or none.

Not only will it be an enjoyable evening, but choir members are hoping that it might persuade a few folk to join the choir and come along regularly to their Thursday rehearsals, and maybe take part in the concerts that the Society have planned for the rest of this year.

It is an exciting time to join the choir as new Musical Director, Paul Tierney, took up his baton after Easter, and he has an exciting programme of choral singing planned for the future, with his immediate sights set on the opening concert at Haddo Arts Festival in October, and the traditional carol concerts in the Haddo chapel at the end of the year.

The Haddo choir has always been one which anyone from the age of 16 can join.

There are no auditions and there never will be, and over the years there are many who now look back on their times with the Haddo choir with great fondness.

So if you fancy coming along to The Peatyards at Haddo House on Thursday the 27th, the Come And Sing event will run from 7.30pm until 9.30pm, with a break during the evening to enjoy some afa’ fine pieces and have a chat with some afa’ fine folk.

Further information can be obtained from the Society’s Vice-Chair, Louise McGregor, on 01651 851111.

Over the Easter weekend, many people will have enjoyed going along to the Hall at Haddo House to see a wonderful production of La Traviata, staged by the Haddo House Choral and Operatic Society with the principal roles taken by talented professional singers.

And although over the past 70 years the Society has seen many changes in and around Aberdeenshire, what has never changed are the regular weekly rehearsals at Haddo House, where members of the Society meet on Thursday evenings to have a good sing together.