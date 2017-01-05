Chance to appear in opera at Haddo

If you have ever wanted to appear in a professional opera then head along to Haddo House this spring.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to join the Haddo House Choral & Operatic Society on Thursday nights to be part of the Chorus for Verdi’s famous opera La Traviata.

Beginners are very welcome as Alice Dennis, their award-winning chorus director, will help everyone learn the music and develop their singing skills.

As Alice is retiring from HHCOS this is her last venture with the society, producing the show alongside up and coming opera director Jack Furness and Scottish Opera conductor and chorus director Susannah Wapshott.

All three will pull the show together for performances on April 14 and 15.

With all the economic difficulties presently facing many people in the NE, this a great opportunity for locals to do something fun during the dark months of winter and to be part of an exciting project, while making new friends along the way.

There will be four professional soloists and an orchestra as well as a group of singing students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, who will help out the chorus during the last fortnight of rehearsals and performances.

There will be costumes, lighting and simple scenery which will all add to the experience; bringing to life one of the world’s most famous and spectacular operas.

Packed full of good tunes, the story follows the tale of a beautiful courtesan who has an affair with a rich young man who decides to go against his family’s wishes and marry her.

The soloists are to be Máire Flavin, Paul Curievici, Katie Grosset and Frank Church.

Rehearsals start on Thursday, January 12 with a short introductory meeting with the creative team at Haddo House, Peatyards, from 7.15-9.15pm and continue every Thursday (except February 15).

Two weeks rehearsals are offered for free with no obligation to join up, however, a small joining fee will be levied afterwards.

Singers, aged 14 and over, must be available for the first two weeks of April and should be able to attend the majority of Thursday nights.

Boys and men are especially welcome and will be given extra help if needed.

For a full schedule of rehearsals, performances or more details visit www.hhcos.org.uk/hhcos/join-in/rehearsals, or contact Alice Dennis on 01358 743767 (weekday mornings only).