Charity indoor market at Lochter

A wide selection of arts, crafts and produce from the North-east will be on display at a charity indoor market in Oldmeldrum this Sunday (March 12).

More than two dozen enterprises will be represented at the event, called Affa Fine, in aid of the ARCHIE Foundation.

The event runs from noon to 4pm at the Lochter Activity Centre.

Stall will include top-quality foodstuffs, teas and coffees, wines and spirits, homeware, gifts, jewellery and accessories, fabrics, yarn and haberdashery.

Live entertainment will be provided by Millbrig, Nick Innes, Keith Allardice and friends, and Doric storyteller Debbie Leslie.

Tickets (including free tea or coffee) cost £3.50 for adults and £1.50 for children under 12. No charge for under threes.