City's Hogmanay celebrations set to bring in the New Year in style

Two top-class bands will be the focal point of Aberdeen’s city centre Hogmanay party.

Performing live on stage at Schoolhill from 9.30pm, the musicians will entertain the crowds on December 31 before a stunning fireworks display at the stroke of midnight from the roof of His Majesty’s Theatre.

The stage will be on Schoolhill, outside the Cowdray Hall, with His Majesty’s Theatre providing a stunning backdrop for the fireworks launch at midnight to welcome in the new year

First to perform on the stage will be The Lorelei, from 9.30pm until 10.15pm. With a unique blend of rock, folk, indie, punk and thrash The Lorelei have been entertaining crowds across the UK since the early 90’s with their renowned, energetic performances.

At 10.45pm Aberdeen’s finest 10-piece, soul and R&B band Funk Connection will take to the stage to perform classic covers for over an hour. This popular group play well-known tracks by artists including James Brown, the Jackson 5, The Zutons, Stevie Wonder and KC and the Sunshine Band.

Just before midnight the music will end ready for the countdown to a unique fireworks display guaranteed to welcome in 2017 in style. The ten-minute long display has been designed by experienced, Inverurie-based firm Fireworx Scotland. Aberdeen City Council are delighted to be working with Fireworx Scotland, who continue to bring their long established knowledge and expertise to the exciting displays in the city.

The Aberdeen Christmas Village on Union Terrace will have extended opening hours until 2am so party-goers can enjoy ice-skating, funfair rides, food and drink both before and after the celebrations at midnight. The market stalls will close at 8pm.

Visitors are advised that the areas within the Christmas Village of the Moose Bar, Ice Rink and the Blizzard ride will be temporarily closed and the area cleared for a short period of time to allow the fireworks to be set off at midnight from the HMT rooftop.

While the byelaw for drinking alcohol outside of licensed premises is relaxed across Scotland on Hogmanay, for safety reasons glassware is not allowed in the streets. Therefore drinks will be decanted into plastic cups at several locations including Schoolhill, Belmont Street, and Rosemount Viaduct. Visitors to the city centre are asked to avoid bringing glass bottles onto the street for safety reasons.

It is recommended that if bringing your own drink to the event that it is in a plastic container or a can.