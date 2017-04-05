Coffee morning to be held in aid of Stroke Association

A fundraising group from Inverurie is hosting a coffee morning to raise funds for the Stroke Association in Scotland.

The fundraising group, led by Michael and Sandra Jamieson, stages the annual Inverurie Variety Special, raising thousands of pounds over the years for different charities.

This year the group has decided to raise funds for the Stroke Association.

The event, which is open to anyone, will be held in Inverurie Town Hall on Saturday, April 15 at 10am.

Admission is £2 for adults and 50p for children which includes refreshments.

There will be the usual range of stalls including home bakes, raffles and bottle stall as well as a wide range of gift stalls from Younique, Scentsy, Partylite,

My Secret Kitchen, Phoenix Cards, Butteryfly Bags and Magnetic Jewellery.

Group chairperson, Sandra Jamieson said: “In Scotland 1 in 6 people will have a stroke and the Stroke Association works hard to prevent strokes and supports those already affected by the condition.

"Money raised in Scotland will be used to support their work in Scotland and I’m delighted that the proceeds from our coffee morning will help the Stroke Association with their mission to conquer stroke.

"Having staged many such events in Inverurie over the years and knowing how generous people in the North East are, I’m looking forward to their continuing support on the day.”

For further information about the coffee morning or anyone wishing to contribute to the raffle or home bake stall, contact Michael Jamieson on 07936 549347.