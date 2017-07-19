Crystal Ball to raise funds for CLAN

CLAN Cancer Support has introduced a new glittering fundraising event to the north-east calendar.

The 2017 CLAN Crystal Ball will have a sparkling crystal theme and will be hosted by television and radio host Grant Stott.

Taking the place of the CLAN Christmas Cracker, the charity is urging businesses, supporters and locals to get behind the event on Saturday, October 28 at Ardoe House Hotel and Spa.

The CLAN Crystal Ball promises to be an evening not to be missed and will include a drinks reception, followed by a three-course dinner, entertainment and dancing to pop and soul band ‘Burlesque’.

Dr Colette Backwell, CLAN chief executive, said: “The Crystal Ball promises to be something very special and will, I’m sure become a firm favourite with CLAN supporters.

“Our CLAN Ball’s give guests the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic night of entertainment whilst also playing a very important role in raising awareness of CLAN’s crucial cancer support services, and also contributing to the donations which allow us to continue to develop these services in the heart of communities, from Stonehaven in the south to Orkney and Shetland in the north.

“We are committed to providing this support in local areas and continuing to make a difference to as many people as possible who are affected by a cancer diagnosis. We hope that we can rely on the generosity of people and businesses across the region at the CLAN Crystal Ball and I look forward to welcoming Grant Stott and our guests on the night.”

Tables of 10 are available for £1,000 with individual tickets costing £100 each.

Various sponsorship opportunities are also available for both businesses and individuals looking to support the event.

For more information, please contact Steph Dowling by calling 01224 651026 or email steph.dowling@clanhouse.org.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer.

CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, please call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org.