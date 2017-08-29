Dancing spectacular at Kemnay Hall

A very special dancing performance will be held at Kemnay Village Hall this weekend.

I Am Rhythm is a sixteen-legged dancing beast from South Africa who will get your feet tapping and hands clapping to the mesmerising beats of traditional and urban dances.

After Freedom Productions present a fresh and upbeat dance show telling the story of evolution of rhythm and dance in South Africa.

Enjoy tribal Tswana, warrior Zulu, energetic Gumboot, swinging Kofifi, urban Pantsula, Sbujwa and Kwasa-Kwasa dance styles and let the magic of African beats take you over this summer.

After Freedom Productions explores the impact of tribal and traditional cultures on modern and urban music and dance styles.

It takes the talent from the streets of townships to professional performing arts centres.

The show will be held on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are priced at £9 (Concession £7) available from The Hair Shop (01467 642177), Kemnay Library (01467 538947) and Kintore Library (01467 532605).

Tickets will also available on the door but booking is advisable.

For more information visit http://neatshows.co.uk/event/i-am-rhythm/