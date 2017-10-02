Discover Bennachie Wildlife for free at centre this weekend

The Bailies of Bennachie are encouraging anyone who is interested in finding out more about wildlife to come and take part in a fun day of free activities.

The group will host activites aimed at anyone aged over 10 years on Saturday, October 7 from 10am to 3.30pm at the Bennachie Centre near Chapel of Garioch.

Introductory sessions inside will be followed by short detective walks, which will last around 1 and a half hours.

‘Who dunnit?’ and ‘Tweet of the Day’ start at 10am and “Flowers in focus” starts at 11.30am.

Many senses need to be used to detect wildlife so come prepared to look, and also to listen, smell and touch.

There will be hands on activities at the Bennachie Centre in the afternoon from 12.30pm onwards.

Learn more about wildlife by examining fur, feather and skulls and explore the different techniques used to understand the mammals, birds and plants living on Bennachie.

To book phone 07799 658209 or email wildlifebennachie@btinternet.com.